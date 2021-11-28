Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 785 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $284.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.26. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.