Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.32 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

