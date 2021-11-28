Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

