Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.08. The stock has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $278.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

