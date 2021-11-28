Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 311 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day moving average of $272.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

