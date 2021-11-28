TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $25,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TE Connectivity by 33.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 278,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,997,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

NYSE TEL opened at $156.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

