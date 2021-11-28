Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $627.39 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $392.00 and a 12 month high of $645.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.03 and its 200 day moving average is $556.09.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

