Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Telos worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $16.15 on Friday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,389. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.