TenX (PAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $316,128.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. TenX has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $316,128.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

