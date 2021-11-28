Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Teradata stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 446,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,660. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

