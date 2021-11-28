The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.