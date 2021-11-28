The Wendy’s Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.