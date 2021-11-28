Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,581 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

