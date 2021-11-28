Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 22,474 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $100,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -35.36%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

