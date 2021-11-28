Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $298.02 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $298,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

