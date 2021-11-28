Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.85% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $220,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

IUSG opened at $112.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $117.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

