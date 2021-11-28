Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $225.85 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $188.62 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average of $241.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

