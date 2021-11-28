Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $255.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

