Tiaa Fsb Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.