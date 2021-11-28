Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

