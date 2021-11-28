Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches Market Cap of $8.49 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $257,809.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00237080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00087141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

