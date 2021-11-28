Timothy Paul Charron Sells 200 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total transaction of C$16,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,603.

TSE EQB opened at C$80.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$108.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.26 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

