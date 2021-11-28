Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

