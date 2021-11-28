TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $193.22 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00233586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

