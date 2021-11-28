TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.24. 166,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,783. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $161.35 and a 1 year high of $284.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

