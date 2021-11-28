Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $282,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

