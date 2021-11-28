Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.58.

TRMLF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.62 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

