Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,328% compared to the typical volume of 466 put options.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

