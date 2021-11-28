TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $2.69 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

