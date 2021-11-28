TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Down 9.3%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares traded down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $559.49 and last traded at $560.81. 50,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 260,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,099,865. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,402,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

