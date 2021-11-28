Transform Wealth LLC Buys 13,462 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $20.14 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

