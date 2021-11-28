Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.24 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

