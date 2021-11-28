Travala.com (AVA) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $132.75 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,645,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

