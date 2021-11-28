Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.79.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.