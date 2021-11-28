Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

