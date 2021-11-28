Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

