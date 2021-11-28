Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla stock opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average of $766.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.