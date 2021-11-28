Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $252.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $212.78 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

