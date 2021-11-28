Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 18,614 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.