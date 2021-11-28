Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 3,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.6% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,934,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

