Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $235.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

