Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report sales of $375.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.70 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $425.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGI opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

