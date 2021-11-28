Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $18.91. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 975 shares trading hands.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

