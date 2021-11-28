TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Reaches $167.63 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $167.63 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00236555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

