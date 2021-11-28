Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.17. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $266.29 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

