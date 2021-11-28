Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys 703 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

