Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $935.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

