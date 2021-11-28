Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 164,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.