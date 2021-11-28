Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.95 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

