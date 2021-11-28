Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.82

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 135262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

